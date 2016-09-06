Rio ready to surprise with Paralympics

Rio de Janeiro, Sept. 6, (GNA/dpa) - Beset by enormous financial problems and fears of chaos, the first Paralympic Games in South American hope, thanks in part to Brazil's talent for improvisation, to be a surprise.

So far it has been a positive experience for the participants shortly before the start.

And on Wednesday, the emotions should be stirred when photos of all the athletes will form a huge heart in an opening ceremony in the Maracana Stadium, which under the theme "Everybody Has A Heart" will be aiming to mix humour, energy and Brazilian rhythm.

In Rio de Janeiro everything is being done to try to explain the sports events at the Games. For example, the rules of wheelchair basketball can be seen in short clips on electronic billboards.

Former football star Ronaldinho, an ambassador to the Games, has produced a song entitled "En sou do mundo, um vencedor" (I'm part of this world, a winner) as a tribute to athletes with disabilities, which is turning into an internet hit.

And newspapers have been full of stories of Brazilian disabled athletes and how accidents such as car crashes have led to their disabilities.

It has led to more debate on how infrastructure in Rio can be improved for people with disabilities. Lifts and barrier-free access is often lacking; many disabled people have difficulty leaving their homes.

Maybe the Olympics were just a little too ambitious for Rio, especially in terms of transport. Ahead of the Paralympics the system of special bus lanes seems to be working better, also due to the fact that the event, with fewer than 4,350 athletes and up to 2.5 million available tickets, is smaller.

Just a few weeks ago it was feared competition would be taking place in front of rows of empty seats. But after the Olympics, sales have picked up significantly. Up to 1.5 million tickets have now been sold, with hopes sales could reach 2 million.

Organizers are also hoping to attract families to the Games. A visit to the Olympic Park in the Barra district can be made for 10 reais (some 3 dollars), and it is then hoped tickets for events will be bought there on the spur of the moment.

"There now are more and more people who want to see certain athletes and competitions," organizing committee spokesman Mario Andrada said.

The number of venues and workers has again been reduced, with the focus now mainly on the Olympic Park. In the Olympic centre in Deodoro, only shooting, 7-a-side football and equestrian competition is now taking place.

Thanks to financial support from private sponsors amounting to 250 million reais, the city and the government could ensure that all the teams were able to arrive, even if promised subsidies arrived late.

The Paralympic Committee of Brazil has issued a target of fifth place in the medals table at the September 7 to 18 event and hopes the Games will lead to greater awareness and more professional training conditions for disasbled sport.

The excitement is expected to mount when Brazilians are fighting for gold medals. In 5-a-side football, where visually impaired players compete using a ball which emits a sound that players can follow, Brazil have won gold since 2004.

Organizers, however, do not want to see a repeat of the unfair behaviour of fans at times during the Olympics when opponents of Brazilians were booed. And spectators have been asked not to boo the Argentinian team during the opening ceremony.

