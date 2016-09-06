Bechem United are a 'waiting success-story' - agent Oliver Arthur

With the Chairman's ever-ready willingness to invest and succeed, Bechem United will eventually reach the level of a top club in Africa, that's according to players' agent Oliver Arthur.

Speaking in an interview, he said the the MTN FA Cup glory came as no surprise to him because he is witness to years of planning and investment towards achieving the goal of winning trophies and producing quality players by the Bechem Chairman Kingsley Owusu-Achau.

Arthur once was the Chief Executive Officer of the club and its chief transfer agent, brokering tens of deals in the club's prime talent-exporting years of the late 2000s and early 2010s.

The renowned football agent says years of investments and focus have 'placed Bechem in a prime position to compete at the highest level and to win laurels.' Accordingly, he believes the club are Ghana Premier League champions-in-waiting, with only a few years to the glory season.

Revealing the Bechem Chairman introduced him to football, Arthur went forward to express his respect for him, adding, 'I have deep respect for Chairman [Owusu-Achau)] for the fact that he dedicated his life to making Bechem great. He sacrificed so much to promoting not only football but general livelihoods in the town.'

Arthur, the agent to 18 plus players including Afriyie Acquah, said: "Having being with the club, I can tell you the chairman will not stop until Bechem reaches the highest level. His dream has always been to produce top players for the Black Stars and to win the CAF Champions League."

He was quick to express his thanks to Bechem for the opportunities it gave his career which included transfer deals for Richmond Boakye-Yiadom, Salifu Amidu, Salifu Alimeyaw, Maxwell Boadu-Acosty and others.

The club is owned by real estate mogul Owusu-Achau who bought the team during its days in the lower echelons of Ghana football and transformed it to both a successful talent producing and title winning side.

