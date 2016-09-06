Black Stars earn $150,000 from Ghana v Russia friendly

A member of the management committee of the Black Stars, Wilfred Osei Kwaku has disclosed the Ghana Football Association always runs at a loss after the team's friendly matches.

The national side have just been beaten 1-0 by Russia in Moscow on Tuesday evening in an international FIFA friendly. The game itself did not create excitement among the Ghanaian populace due to continuing apathy toward the Stars.

Osei Kwaku told Asempa FM earlier in the day how much the FA would be paid by their Russian hosts.

“The truth is that, the FA doesn’t have money now and any time we play friendly matches, the FA run at a loss.

“The Russian’s have given $150.000 with an appearance fee $5.000 with per diems but regardless of this money, we always run at a loss after friendly matches.”

A running problem has been that current sports minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye has always claimed his outfit is not made aware of such contractual arrangements.

To this, Osei Kwaku said: “I can’t really confirm that but to my best of knowledge I know they ministry is having a copy of the contract.”

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Samuel Appiah & Gary Al-Smith