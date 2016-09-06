Photos: Russia beat Black Stars 1-0 in Moscow friendly

The Black Stars have been beaten 1-0 by hosts Russia in an international friendly played in Moscow on Tuesday.

Fedor Smolov's first half goal handed Ghana its first defeat in 2016.

'19 GOAL! Smolov puts Russia in the lead after some good work from the left. Russia 1-0 Ghana pic.twitter.com/JWpEpBUiZS — Ghana FA (@ghanafaofficial) September 6, 2016

Grant named a strong starting line-up against the Golden Eagles with Norway-based goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey in post for the first time since the 2014 World Cup.

The match was played at the Lokomotiv Stadium in Moscow and saw Aston Villa forward Jordan Ayew leading the attack.

The Black Stars trained on Monday with a full house, with the exception of Bechem United striker Abednego Tetteh, who was released on Saturday to help his club in the Ghana FA Cup final against Okwawu United.

Ghana’s XI vs Russia: Adam Kwarasey - Harrison Afful, Baba Abdul Rahman, John Boye, Jonathan Mensah - Wakasu Mubarak, Christian Atsu, Afriyie Acquah, Thomas Partey - Jordan Ayew, Frank Acheampong.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports