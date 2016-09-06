International friendly: Ghana suffer 0-1 defeat against Russia

Russia handed Ghana a 0-1 defeat in an action-packed friendly international played in Moscow on Tuesday.

The only goal of the game was scored in the 20th minute after Mubarak Wakaso's backheel found Smolov, who raced to pick up Alexander, before he released the ball back to Smolov and the Russian No. 9 slotted the ball through the legs of Adam Kwarasey in post

More to follow..



For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh