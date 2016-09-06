Match Report: Russia 1-0 Ghana- 2018 World Cup hosts hand Black Stars first defeat in 2016

Ghana put up a brave fight but lost 1-0 to 2018 FIFA World Cup hosts Russia on Tuesday night in Moscow.

The Black Stars were undone by Fedor Smolov's 19th minute goal separated the two sides at the Lokomotiv Stadium.

The FC Krasnodar forward was put through neatly inside the box with a defence splitting pass and he shot through the legs of Ghana goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey.

Ghana could have snatched the leveller before the break but Christian Atsu's lobbed ball from the right which was over and above goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev rattles the cross bar.

Two minutes after the break, winger Frank Acheampong also came close after beating goalkeeper Akinfeev but his effort was some few metres away from goal.

More to follow............



