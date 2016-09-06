Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
6 September 2016

World Cup 2018: El Salvador ‘refuse bribe to fix match’

CitiFMonline

El Salvador's national football team say they have refused a bribe to fix Tuesday's World Cup 2018 qualifying game against Canada.

At a news conference, the team members played an audio recording of the person allegedly making the bribe.

Canada must beat El Salvador in Vancouver and hope Mexico defeat Honduras in the final round of Group A games to stand a chance of progressing.

El Salvador cannot progress to the final round of qualifying.


BBC

Sports News

