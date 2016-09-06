Sports News | 6 September 2016 19:37 CET
World Cup 2018: El Salvador ‘refuse bribe to fix match’
El Salvador's national football team say they have refused a bribe to fix Tuesday's World Cup 2018 qualifying game against Canada.
At a news conference, the team members played an audio recording of the person allegedly making the bribe.
Canada must beat El Salvador in Vancouver and hope Mexico defeat Honduras in the final round of Group A games to stand a chance of progressing.
El Salvador cannot progress to the final round of qualifying.
–
By: BBC