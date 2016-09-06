EXCLUSIVE: Bechem United sign Ahmed Toure on a two-year deal

FA Cup champions Bechem United have signed striker Amed TourÃ© on a two-year deal, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The ambitious Ghanaian side have roped him in to augment their squad ahead of their debut participation in the CAF Confederation Cup next year.

The ex-Kotoko attacker signed the fresh deal on Tuesday at the teams headquarters in Accra.

Toure was in the stands to watch the side triumph in the FA Cup last Sunday, where they managed a 2-1 win over second-tier Okwahu United.

Portuguese coach Manuel Zacharias is believed to be an admirer of the Burkina Faso international and will rely on his scoring prowess to aid his side next term.

United have been remarkably impressive this season under coach Zacharias.

The European tactician has supervised a decent side which has chalked massive milestone by clinching the prestigious FA Cup for the first time in the club's history.

The deal was brokered by rising agent Francis Gorman Hackman.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com