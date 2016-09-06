Eddie Nketiah: Ghana youngster agrees professional contract with Arsenal

Arsenal youngster Eddie Nketiah has signed his first professional contract with the Gunners.

Nketiah joined Arsenal in 2015 after he was released by Premier League rivals Chelsea at the age of 14, and he has been earning rave reviews with the Gunners.

The 17-year-old was top scorer in the country at under-18 level last season, netting 24 goals in 28 games, and he has already scored three goals this season.

The teenager is highly regarded at the Emirates Stadium and is seen as a star in the making for Arsenal.

A number of clubs were monitoring Nketiah's situation at Arsenal, but the Gunners have moved to tie down the striker to a three-year professional deal.

Nketiah has been likened to former Gunners hero Ian Wright in his style of play and his rapid progress is being monitored by Arsene Wenger and his coaching staff.

culled from ESPN



For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh