Richard Kingson: Ex-Ghana goalie tips Black Stars to win 2017 AFCON

Former Ghana goalkeeper Richard Kingson believes that Black Stars have a lot of quality to end their trophy drought on the African continent in Gabon 2017

The Black Stars have been without a continental title since 1982 in Libya and despite playing in three finals-1992, 2010 and 2015 they are yet to lay their hands on the trophy again.

However, Richard Kingson has tipped them to turn their fortunes around and make the nation proud of them again

"I tip Ghana to win the next Cup of Nations," Kingson told Success FM.

"They have a good team with a lot of experience. But they should start playing important friendly matches just like the one against Russia this week to adequately prepare them for the tournament.''

'This is the time that the Black Stars have a better opportunity.

The Black Stars have booked a place in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations to be held in Gabon in January 2017.

