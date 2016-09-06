Sassuolo's Alfred Duncan proves himself as key midfield option for Avram Grant

Did the Sassuolo midfielder's showing against Rwanda confirm that he will be a key man for Ghana at the Cup of Nations in 2017?

The ability to calculate the right velocity and weight to put on a ball, flight it and make it land at your team mate's feet…aka passing…is a special skill. Sassuolo's Alfred Duncan makes it look effortless and it was a delight to see him make those pinpoint passes, 30 to 40 yards over Rwandan heads during Ghana's draw with the continental minnows on Saturday.

Avram Grant's Black Stars may have received criticism following their stalemate with one of the continent's smallest nations, but in Duncan, he looks to have unearthed a true gem…and one that has taken his time to reach this point in his international career.

23-year-old Duncan's career has seen him change clubs four times already in Italy although his talent has always been evident, and while he didn't make it at Inter Milan, an injection of confidence and belief has made him a valuable asset in Serie A.

While Duncan had made a couple of appearances for the national side in the past, his attitude against Rwanda was a marked departure from his previous outings.

Duncan's demeanour with the Black Stars has transformed from being 'am I really here' to 'this is my turf and I want to be boss.'

During the game, he sprayed passes around and got physical when he had to, demonstrating that he's a powerful presence. If he can refine his tackling, he could be one of the most dominant central midfielders at next summer's Cup of Nations.

Should either Wakaso Mubark or Afriyie Acquah be absent from the continental showpiece, coach Grant can sleep easy, knowing he has a fine option in the 23-year-old, who could be set to play a key role in Gabon and realise the promise he once showed at U-20 level.

By: Nii Ayitey Tetteh



