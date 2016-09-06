Today In History: AshGold win first league title in 19 years

On 6th September, 2015, tt was all celebrations in the mining city of Obuasi after Bashiru Hayford's side defeated WAFA 1-0 at the Len Clay Stadium on a Sunday afternoon to confirm their first league title since 1996.

With a mere one match to go for all the 16 Ghanaian top flight sides, Ashgold emerged as champions after notching three points that consolidated their 4-point advantage at the top of the standings to win the title with a game ramaining.

Ashantigold now have 52 points and cannot be caught by second-placed Aduana Stars who were at home to New Edubiase today.

Ashgold were the first club to win the Ghana league when it went professional in the 1993/94 and defended it twice in 1995 and 1996 but have not come close to a 4th title until now.

Coach Bashir Hayford who won the Ghana Premier League title with Asante Kotoko in the 2007-08 season made it two league titles as a coach, when he did it with the Miners who had last won the championship in the 1995-96 season.

