Al Ahli new signing Asamoah Gyan happy to reunite with coach Cosmin Olaroiu

Asamoah Gyan is happy to work again with coach Cosmin Olaroiu at UAE giants Al Ahli.

The duo enjoyed two seasons at Al Ain where they won the league on both occasions and Gyan emerging top scorer in the Arabian Gulf League on each occasion.

Gyan has joined Al Ahli on a season-long loan move from Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG.

He said at his unveiling: "I'm very, very happy to work with Cosmin. We had a very good relationship for two years and everything went well.

"One thing people don't know is that on the pitch Cosmin is very tough, he likes to get the job done, but outside he is a nice man, one the greatest men I've ever met.

"Relationship was so good and I felt so comfortable around him. His style is to do the on the pitch, and then whatever you need outside the pitch he'll also do for you. He's a man with principles. So when the call came I was very happy to work with him again."

