Former Ghana goalie Richard Kingson backs Black Stars to win 2017 AFCON

Former Ghana goalkeeper Richard 'Olele' Kingson believes the Black Stars have a better chance to end long wait for Africa Cup of Nations title.



Black Stars last won the competition in 1982, beating host nation Libya on penalties and has since tried to win it for the fifth time but to no avail.

However, the 38-year old, who represented Ghana in six different Afcon editions, says the current squad has the required experience for the upcoming tournament.

"I tip Ghana to win the next Cup of Nations," Kingson told Success FM.

"They have a good team with a lot of experience. But they should start playing important friendly matches just like the one against Russia this week to adequately prepare them for the tournament.''

'This is the time that the Black Stars have a better opportunity to win the title since they last did in 1982 but it will only happen if the leaders plan well and resolve every friction between them''

Though confident in the side, Kingson fears the impasse between the Sports Ministry and Ghana FA if not settled could cost the team the trophy.

''The youth and sports ministry as well as Ghana FA should sit down to solve all their differences since unity is key to success.''

"Mark it down that should the leaders come together before the Afcon in January, none of the fifteen other countries will be a match for Ghana," he added.

Ghana finished top of Group H in the qualifiers after picking 14 points, seven more than Mozambique and Rwanda. They will know their group opponents on October 19, after a draw is held at the Caf secretariat in Egypt.

