Eddy Ansah Celebrates FA Cup Triumph With Bechem United

Former international goalie, Edward Ansah is very happy with his latest achievement in football with the FA Cup victory with Bechem United.

The ex-Black Stars, Tema Complex Stars, Asante Kotoko, Accra Hearts of Oak and Iyawanyu of Nigeria top goal keeper says he is very happy and thanks the Lord Almighty for placing him at Bechem, as the goalkeepers trainer.

He discovered the 16year old goal keeper, Prince Asempa who was in goal for Bechem Utd against Okwawu Utd in the finals of the 2015/16 FA Cup at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

The Bechem Presec Senior High School Form 1 student has been the club's No.1 for some time now following the injury of Ernest Adu.

Asempah’s equanimity between the posts has earned him rave reviews for both club and country. The teenager, promoted from the club's academy side, displays qualities of a seasoned professional.

He is first choice for the Ghana U17 team who play Ivory Coast on 18 September in the African Junior Championship final qualifying round first leg tie.

According to Eddy Ansah who is also called “Marvel Man” Ghana has many football talents and with good management the players can excel.

The former Black Stars trainer of goalkeepers thanked the fans of Bechem Utd. for giving him the love, support and encouragement to make them come as far as winning the FA Cup to represent Ghana at next season’s African Confederation Cup.

Ansah served the national team as their goalkeeper coach under coaches such as Bukhard Ziesse, Mariano Baretto, Claude Le Roy, Milovan Rajevac and Goran Stevanovic since 2004. He was replaced as Black Stars keeper coach by Nassam Yakubu.

Ansah trained goalkeepers such as Richard Kingson during his stint with the Black Stars

Bechem Utd also makes history as the first club from the Brong Ahafo region to win the FA Cup.