Sports News | 6 September 2016 15:55 CET

Usain Bolt: Jamaican sprinter proposes to girlfriend Kasi Bennett

Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt seems ready to settle down as he strongly hinted that he has proposed to long-term girlfriend Kasi Bennett.

The world's fastest man, currently vacanting with Bennett on the French Polynesian island of Bora Bora, posted a cryptic photo on his snapchat account with the caption ' she said yes', featuring a bride Emoji, stuff.co.nz reported. Read more: Rio 2016: There you go, I am the greatest, says Bolt

Sports News

