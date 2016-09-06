Sports News | 6 September 2016 15:55 CET
Usain Bolt: Jamaican sprinter proposes to girlfriend Kasi Bennett
Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt seems ready to settle down as he strongly hinted that he has proposed to long-term girlfriend Kasi Bennett.
The world's fastest man, currently vacanting with Bennett on the French Polynesian island of Bora Bora, posted a cryptic photo on his snapchat account with the caption ' she said yes', featuring a bride Emoji, stuff.co.nz reported. Read more: Rio 2016: There you go, I am the greatest, says Bolt
