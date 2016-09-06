Kurt Okraku: MTN to renew sponsorship for MTN FA Cup

Kurt Okraku has disclosed that MTN are making plans to renew the sponsorship package for the FA Cup, when the current agreement expires at the end of the 2015-16 season.

MTN revived the Ghana FA Cup six seasons ago when it dedicated enough resources into the competition, which had gone on hibernation for a decade.

The sponsorship package will end this season and despite reports indicating that MTN are no longer interested in sponsoring the FA Cup, Kurt Okraku is confident that the sponsors are pleased with the mileage gotten from their association with the competition, so are ready to extend it.

'It is not true that MTN will withdraw their sponsorship for the FA Cup when their contract with us runs out this year. We all know that MTN will not let a product go, after they had marketed it to an appreciable level.

'We all aware that the FA Cup is attractive so there is no way MTN will pull out. In due time, they will extend their sponsorship,' Nhyira FM.

