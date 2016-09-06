Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 6 September 2016 14:25 CET

Black Stars: Kwarasey and Partey start for Avam Grant side against Russia

Adam Kwarasey will man the post for Avram Grant's side for the very first time since taking over.

In defence are Harrison, Afful, Baba Rahman John Boye and Jonathan Mensah.

Afriyie Acquah, Wakasu, who were rested against Rwanda in the AFCON have returned into the team will play in central midfield.

Christian Atsu is also back into the team, after missing the tie against Rwanda. He and Frank Acheampong will play on the left and right wings to support Jordan Ayew who will be leading the attack. It is likely Thoma Partey will be playing behind Jordan Ayew as an auxilliary striker.

Avram Grant, Harrison, Afful, Baba Rahman John Boye, Jonathan Mensah, Mubarak Wakasu, Christian Atsu, Afriyie Acquah, Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew and Frank Acheampong

Sports News

