Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 6 September 2016 14:25 CET

Spain based Thomas Partey to get first Ghana start against Russia

Atletico Madrid's midfielder Thomas Partey will be given an opportunity to impress when the Black Stars take on 2018 world Cup host Russia in an international friendly.

The highly rated midfielder has been called up in Ghana's last three games but will be given a rare start against the Russia this evening.

Partye has hugely impressed with the Madrid based club and should fit in well along side established names like Afriyie Acquah and former Rubin Kazan midfielder Mubarak Wakaso who have been the preferred holding midfielders.

The game between Ghana and Rwanda will start at 4:00 pm Ghana time.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

Ghanaian leaders, especially ministers must lear to talk by head instead of by heart.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img