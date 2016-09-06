Spain based Thomas Partey to get first Ghana start against Russia

Atletico Madrid's midfielder Thomas Partey will be given an opportunity to impress when the Black Stars take on 2018 world Cup host Russia in an international friendly.

The highly rated midfielder has been called up in Ghana's last three games but will be given a rare start against the Russia this evening.

Partye has hugely impressed with the Madrid based club and should fit in well along side established names like Afriyie Acquah and former Rubin Kazan midfielder Mubarak Wakaso who have been the preferred holding midfielders.

The game between Ghana and Rwanda will start at 4:00 pm Ghana time.

