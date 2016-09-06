Ghanaian-born Rangers winger Joe Dodoo will be out for six weeks after suffering an ankle injury, GHANAoccernet.com can confirm.

The former Leicester City star suffered the injury when his side played Kilmarmock in the Scottish Premier League.

Addressing the press, Rangers coach Mark Warburton revealed after the match that Joe Dodoo will be out for four to six weeks after twisting his ankle at Kilmarnock.

The talented Ghanaian winger signed a four-year deal with the Glasgow- based club for a £250,000 development fee.

He made his debut three days later in their Scottish League Cup away to East Stirlingshire , coming on for Michael O'Halloran after 60 minutes and scoring the last goal of a 3-0 win from close range when set up by Lee Wallace .

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

