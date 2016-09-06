Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 6 September 2016 14:25 CET

Black Stars winger Atsu determined to impress at Newcastle United

Ghana Black Stars winger Christian Atsu is eager to impress at his new club Newcastle United after securing a loan deal with the Toon Army.

The former FC Porto winger joined the Championship side on a season-long loan from Premier League side Chelsea on deadline day.

Speaking to his club's website ahead of his debut somewhere next week, the Ghanaian winger said he could not wait.

"That will be amazing, to play in front of those fans," Atsu told his club's official website.

"I can't wait. I've seen the fans - they are really great - and playing in front of a lot of fans gives you a lot of confidence.

"At home, you can see the fans cheering the team. I'm really happy and excited and I can't wait to play in front of them.

"Like I said, it gives you a lot of confidence when you are playing and I always look forward to seeing the fans behind the team, behind the players.

"It boosts the team forward, so I hope they will be doing that for us each and every time we are playing."

Atsu has been a loanee since joining Chelsea enjoying stints with Bournemouth, Everton, Dutch club Vitesse Arnhem and Spanish La Liga side Malaga.

