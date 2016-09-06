Ghana coach Grant makes seven changes to face Russia; Goalie Kwarasey picked, Partey gets first start

Ghana coach Avram Grant has made seven changes to his starting line up to face Russia in Tuesday's friendly with goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey making a return after two years and Thomas Partey handed his first start.

Grant has named a strong squad compared to the under-strength set up which drew 1-1 with Rwanda at home last Sunday in a 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Kwarasey will be making his first appearance under Avram Grant since ending his temporary international hiatus.

Atletico Madrid youngster has been handed his first start since catching the eyes of Grant.

He came off the bench in the 73 rd minute to play in the match against the Amavubi at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Partey will be joined in midfield by regulars Muburak Wakaso, Afriyie Acquah and Christian Atsu who were rested last Saturday.

Aston Villa man Jordan Ayew leads the attack.



