European agents storm Russia to watch Ghana players in friendly

European football agents are present to watch Russia take on Ghana in a high profile friendly international at the Lokomotiv stadium on Tuesday.

Over a score of them have arrived in Moscow from countries like France, England, Italy, Germany and Spain.

The game serves as preparations for the Black Stars 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers opener against Uganda in October.

Russia are host of the 2018 Mundial.



