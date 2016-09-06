Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 6 September 2016 12:55 CET

Kwarasey eyeing first start under Ghana coach Avram Grant in Russian friendly

Adam Kwarasey could play his first match under Avram Grant during Tuesday's international friendly against Russia in Moscow. 

The Norway-born goalkeeper is yet to play for the Black Stars since rescinding his decision to quit the national team after the 2014 World Cup finals in Brazil,

Kwarasey has been regular since moving to Norwegian side Rosenborg from MLS side Portland Timbers.

The 28-year-old is expected to be handed some game time ahead of the start of the African qualifiers.

