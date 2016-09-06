Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 6 September 2016 12:55 CET

Ghanaian players with Russian ties attract local fans to stadium

Football fans in and around Moscow have been attracted to watch the Black Stars play Russia in an international friendly on Tuesday at the Lokomotiv stadium.

The presence of Jonathan Mensah and Mohammed Rabiu in the Russian League have compelled the fans to travel from long distances to watch the match.

Mubarak Wakaso has some fans in the Eastern European country during his short spell with

Fans of Spanish giants Atletico Madrid are in Moscow to watch midfielder Thomas Teye Partey.

