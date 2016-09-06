Bechem United: Ghanaian club declares readiness for Africa after FA Cup triumph

Newly crowned MTN FA Cup champions Bechem United have declared their readiness for next year's CAF Confederation Cup.

Last Sunday, the Bechem based club made history as they became the first club from the Brong Ahafo region to win the FA Cup after beating Okwawu United 2-1 at the newly built Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

The Premier League side after their historic triumph will represent Ghana at next year's second-tier African club championship.

'Our preparations for Africa has started, by the close of the day we will be signing two or three players, that tells you how we are preparing for our next year's campaign,' Club's President Kingsley Owusu Achiaw told Asempa FM. READ ALSO: Bechem United's coach Manuel Zacharias excited over FA Cup triumph

'Immediately we will be forming some communities so that they will come out with a plan on how to upgrade our stadium. We have one last home match to play in the league after that game we will hand over the stadium to an expert for them to improve the pitch and also the stands. So we are ready for Africa next year and we will play our home matches at Bechem.'

On the Ghana Premier League table, Bechem United are 8th with 38 points and they are eyeing a top four finish at the end of the ongoing campaign.

Bechem United will play as guests to relegated side New Edubiase on match day 28 this Sunday.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh