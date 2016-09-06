Founder's Day Clash: Hearts of Oak to battle Kotoko on September 21 in Accra

Ghana's two biggest clubs Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko will rekindle their old rivalry on September 21st at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The clash will be used to commemorate the country's founder's day which has happens to be a national holiday.

The two giants who are on the verge of going trophyless this season on Tuesday confirmed the upcoming friendly game in their official newspapers. READ MORE: Bechem United coach linked to Hearts of Oak coaching job

This year Kotoko have already won twice and drew one in their three meetings. The Porcupine Warriors' first win was 1-0 win over the Phobians in a Premier League game at the Accra Sports Stadium. The second win was a President's Cup triumph over the Accra giants, before the Phobians secured a 1-1 drawn game against Kotoko in a Premier League reverse fixture in Kumasi.

In the ongoing Ghana Premier League both teams are tied on 42 points but Kotoko with a head-to-head advantage are third while Hearts of Oak sit at the fourth position.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh