Sports News | 6 September 2016 12:10 CET

Ghana to use Russia friendly to prepare for World Cup qualifying opener 

Black Stars will step up preparations ahead of World Cup qualifiers with a friendly against Russia.

The team will face-off with the Golden Eagles today in a high profile friendly to test their reediness for qualifiers that start in October.

Grant's troops are in a tricky group alongside Egypt, Uganda and Congo.

And will square off with Uganda on October 2nd before taking a trip up north to face The Pharaohs, four days later.

Ghana are seeking to be fourth time lucky to qualify for the World Cup in 2018.

And will have a strong test to overcome at the Stadion Lokomotiv. The match will kick off at exactly 4pm.

Sports News

