Sports News | 6 September 2016 11:41 CET

Stars Take On Russia Today

By Daily Guide

Ghana's Black Stars will face 2018 World Cup host Russia today in their international friendly at the Petrovsky Stadium.

The international friendly offers coach Avram Grant and his men yet another opportunity to put their house in order ahead of their World Cup qualifier against Uganda in October.

The team flew out of the country after their not-too-impressive Nations Cup qualifier against Rwanda on Saturday night.

Indications were that the Stars touched down in Moscow last Sunday evening at the Sheremetyevo International Airport.

Coach Grant is expected to field his best side against Russia minus injured Dede Ayew and skipper Asamoah Gyan, who has been excused for club duty.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum

