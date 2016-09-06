Agyemang Badu: Ghana are prepared for Russia test

Black Stars midfielder, Agyemang Badu has said that Ghana are prepared for the test from Russia as they face off on Tuesday in an international friendly at 16:00 GMT.

Black Stars, flew to Moscow, immediately after they were held to a 1-1 draw against Rwanda on Saturday to take on Russia.

And despite, ill-preparation by the Black Stars for the tie, Agyemang Badu, who is acting as the skipper of the team in the absence of Asamoah Gyan and his deputy, Andre Ayew has stated that they will tame the Russians to get the desired results.

'Russia will come all out for a win and we are prepared for them. The game is expected to be exciting tomorrow,' he said this in a press conference in Russia.

'After the Euros, Russia have a new coach and has made a lot of changes in the team, so the players will work very hard for him and also win for the fans,'

'Jonathan Mensan and Rabiu play in Russia, so they have told us a lot about the team: they are Calm, relaxed and enjoy the game, so they will punish us if we allow them to play their game,'

