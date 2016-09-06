Russia to miss injured trio for Black Stars friendly in Moscow

Russia will be without trio Dmitry Tarasov, Artem Dzyuba and Mario Fernandes due to injuries for Tuesday's friendly against Ghana in Moscow.

The trio suffered setbacks during last month's friendly against Turkey in Antalya.

Midfielder Tarasov, who plays for FC Lokomotiv Moscow, picked up a cruciate ligament injury and need urgent treatment.

FC Zenit Saint-Petersburg striker Dzyuba has been ruled out of the match.

Right-back Fernandes, is Brazilian but recently received his Russian citizenship, featured in the friendly Turkey too.

The match will be played at the Moscow stadium in Lokomotiv.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com