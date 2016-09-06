Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 6 September 2016 10:40 CET

Russia to miss injured trio for Black Stars friendly in Moscow

Russia will be without trio Dmitry Tarasov, Artem Dzyuba and Mario Fernandes due to injuries for Tuesday's friendly against Ghana in Moscow.

The trio suffered setbacks during last month's friendly against Turkey in Antalya.

Midfielder Tarasov, who plays for FC Lokomotiv Moscow, picked up a cruciate ligament injury and need urgent treatment.

FC Zenit Saint-Petersburg striker Dzyuba has been ruled out of the match.

Right-back Fernandes, is Brazilian but recently received his Russian citizenship, featured in the friendly Turkey too.

The match will be played at the Moscow stadium in Lokomotiv.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

you're just sick how could you say that the devil gets job for the idle hand.
By: vanessa boateng
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img