Sports News | 6 September 2016 10:40 CET

MTN FA Cup winner Prince Asempah draws inspiration from Chelsea goalie Courtois

Promising Bechem United goalkeeper Prince Asempah has credited Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois as being his biggest influence. 

Asempah, 16, become the youngest player to win the MTN FA Cup after Bechem United emerged winners of the competition against Okwahu United.

The Form One student of Bechem Presec Senior High School played a role in the historic feat chalked by the club as he manned the post with great composure.

Asempah who is also first choice goalkeeper for the National U-17 team, Black Starlets is touted as a future star.

And he reveals Belgium gloves man Courtois inspires him a lot.

"Courtois is someone who motivates me a lot and I want to become like him" Asempah told Joy FM.

"I always watch his matches and I learn a lot from it."

