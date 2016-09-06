Chelsea legend Michael Essien seeking to sign for Australian A-League club

Free-agent Michael Essien is said to have given an Australian agent a mandate to find him a club in the A-League.

The Chelsea legend is on a search for a new club after parting ways with Greek giants Panathinaikos.

Essien has been training at Chelsea's Cobham training ground for some time to remain fit

The 33-year-old has not given up on his quest to play top-tier football and sees the Australian A League as a fertile ground.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com