Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 6 September 2016 10:40 CET

Chelsea legend Michael Essien seeking to sign for Australian A-League club

Free-agent Michael Essien is said to have given an Australian agent a mandate to find him a club in the A-League.

The Chelsea legend is on a search for a new club after parting ways with Greek giants Panathinaikos.

Essien has been training at Chelsea's Cobham training ground for some time to remain fit

The 33-year-old has not given up on his quest to play top-tier football and sees the Australian A League as a fertile ground.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

YOUR OBJECTIVE MUST BE CLIMBING MOUNTAINTOP EVEN THOUGH YOUR PATH MIGHT BE LEADING DOWNHILL.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH, Dui
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img