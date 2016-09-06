Eastern Region Second Division Zone Seven: Score FC maintain top spot after win over Wait & See FC

Score FC demonstrated supremacy in the Eastern Region Second Division Zone Seven following a lone goal victory over Wait & See FC to stay on top of the table.

Striker Mawuli Sedegah converted a spot kick in the 39th minute to hand the home side all three points after Samuel Ansah was brought down in the glaring gaze of the referee.

Score FC now top the zone with eleven points from three wins and two draws.

The in-form Score FC are yet to taste defeat in the league so far following their magnificent preseason preparations a few months ago.

Chief Executive Officer of Score FC Isaac Amanor Sackey insists that his side is eyeing a qualification to the zonal middle league and possible make it to the Division One League hence their impressive show.

"We are well prepared for the season because we have targeted the middle league. We want show our might there and possibly secure a ticket to the DOL," Sackey told Ghanasoccernet.com

Score FC will take on Joel Bouzoo Rangers of Aburi in their next game Sunday.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com