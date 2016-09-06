Rugby wins as Ghana struggles to beat Togo

Ghana's senior rugby team the Ghana Eagles has beaten neighbors Burkina Faso in a friendly international organised by the Ghana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) at the Accra Sports Stadium, Sunday.

It was a sweet 10 points to 5 victory for the Golden Eagles who succumbed to the Togolese at the West African Seven’s tournament held in Togo recently.

Even though it was a friendly, the two countries who are amongst the best in West Africa, advertised quality Rugby much to the excitement of the fans.

According to Mr Simba Mangena, coach of the Ghana Eagles, it was a difficult win for his side after loss of concentration in the early embers of the game.

He was optimistic the team will post a convincing victory in subsequent matches if they work hard on the errors committed in the Togo game. He therefore congratulated both teams for the quality rugby displayed.

Head coach of the Togolese team OURO-KOUMONI Mahawiya, disclosed that despite their loss they really enjoyed the game, adding that he would have been much happier if they had won the match.

Herbert Mensah, the President of the Ghana Rugby Football Union (GRFU), was delighted about Ghana's slim victory but congratulated both teams for their performance, saying, Rugby indeed emerged the winner.

The two Presidents, Herbert Mensah (Ghana) and Modeste Akossan (Togo) took the opportunity to discuss the West Africa Rugby Series (WARS), another rugby competition they intend to put together.



Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com