Golf | 5 September 2016 23:00 CET

Mensah wins Access Bank Tema Monthly Medal Golf

By GNA

Tema, Sept. 5, GNA - Ebenezer Tetteh Mensah returned a net score of 70 to win the fourth edition of this year's Access Bank Tema Monthly Medal Open Golf Championship played at the Tema Country Golf Course on Saturday.

Mensah, who played Back 39 and Front 38 with a Handicap of seven, will now be playing to a new Handicap of six.

James Peprah took the second position with 71 net to complete the Group 'A' Division whiles Felix Owusu Adjapong won the Group 'B' 'encounter with 72 net, beating Charles Sailesh on count-back.

The Ladies category was won by Mona Captan with 73 net, beating Gladys Awuni on count-back.

About 100 amateur golfers took part in the one-day 18-Hole Medal Play Championship, which attracted golfers from Achimota, Celebrity and Tema.

Joshua Peprah, Captain of the Tema Country Golf Club in an address read for him, charged the members to participate fully in the activities of the club.

GNA

Golf

