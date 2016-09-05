Kotoko's Osei Agyemang dreams of becoming a club icon.

By Dennis Osei Gyamfi

Accra, Sept. 5, GNA - Budding Asante Kotoko center back Richard Osei Agyemang says he wants to be remembered as a legend at the club after enjoying some impressive spell of consistency this season.

Agyemang, 22 joined the Porcupine Warriors together with three other players from Berekum Chelsea prior to the start of 2015/16 season on a three-year deal.

Settling quickly and asserting an assure sense of confidence, Agyeo (as he is affectionately called by fans) has won most plaudits from the Kumasi aficionados for his assured defensive display.

Michael Osei, head coach of Asante Kotoko has singled him out as the best player in most matches the team had played so far.

Agyeo told the GNA sports desk in an interview that he is not complacent at all and is looking forward for even greater heights.

'I am very humbled with the warm reception I'm receiving in Kumasi already. But I am not done yet. I want to win the league with Kotoko if even not this year. My wish is also to win an African club competition as well as winning everything with Kotoko because it is a big club.

I want to be remembered as a defensive icon in Kumasi,' a confident Agyemang said.

Osei Agyemang says he was inspired by the industrious displays of former Kotoko defensive stalwarts Issah Ahmed and Joseph Hendricks. Both players played in the 2005 Confederations Cup final for Kotoko, which they lost to arch rivals Accra Hearts of Oak with the latter as the captain of the team.

'I looked up to Issah Ahmed and Hendricks (Oreba) a lot, especially Issah Ahmed, during his three year stay with Kotoko. I heard a lot about them during their days with the club and I always wished to be like them whenever I watched them play.

You cannot mention clubs' legends of Kotoko and forget about Issah Ahmed and Oreba,' Agyeo added.

The former national youth team player has played 22 times out of the 27 league games for Kotoko this season. Agyeo missed 5 games in the league due to an injury he sustained in their week eight encounter with New Edubiase at the Baba Yara Stadium, which kept him in the treatment room for seven weeks.

With his established exploits in defence for one of the biggest clubs in Africa, Agyeo says he will relish an opportunity to play for the Black Stars.

'It has always been my wish to play for the Black Stars. I am playing in the top flight division with a big club so I am ready to play for the national team. I want to continue with my form and hopefully I will play for the Black Stars soon,' he emphasized.

