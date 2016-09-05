MTN FA Cup: Bechem United's coach Manuel Zacharias excited over FA Cup triumph

Manuel Zacharias is delighted for guiding Bechem United to MTN FA Cup victory on Sunday.

The Bechem outfit on Sunday defeated Okwawu United 2-1 at the newly constructed Cape Coast Sports Stadium to emerge as the first Brong Ahafo side to achieve that enviable feat.

Manuel Zacharias who has turned things around for Bechem United has expressed his excitement for leading the team to win their first major trophy

'I am very happy. When we came I saw that the pitch was excellent and I knew my players can play on a good pitch so I told them to give in their all,' he said.

'It is a good win for us and I am very happy to lead Bechem United to win the trophy for the first time.'

