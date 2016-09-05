Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 5 September 2016 22:40 CET

MTN FA Cup: Bechem United's coach Manuel Zacharias excited over FA Cup triumph

Manuel Zacharias is delighted for guiding Bechem United to MTN FA Cup victory on Sunday.

The Bechem outfit on Sunday defeated Okwawu United 2-1 at the newly constructed Cape Coast Sports Stadium to emerge as the first Brong Ahafo side to achieve that enviable feat.

Manuel Zacharias who has turned things around for Bechem United has expressed his excitement for leading the team to win their first major trophy

'I am very happy. When we came I saw that the pitch was excellent and I knew my players can play on a good pitch so I told them to give in their all,' he said.

'It is a good win for us and I am very happy to lead Bechem United to win the trophy for the first time.'

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

THE VICTORY OVER ADOLF HITLER SHUOLD BE SEEN BY THE EUROPEANS AND THE REST OF THE WORLD AS VICTORY NOT ONLY OVER THE ABOMINABLE HOLOCAUST,BUT ALSO OVER THE CANCER OF RACISM AND IMPERIALISM.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img