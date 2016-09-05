Priscilla Adubea wins top scorer award in National Women's League

Ampem Darkoa Ladies striker Priscilla Adubea won this year’s National Women’s League top scorer award.

She scored a total of 19 goals to help his side clinched this year’s Women’s top-flight.

Adubea beat off competition from Hasaacas Ladies attacker Veronica Appiah who also scored 10 goals.

Ampem Darkoa won the National Women's League for the first time after beating three times Champions Hasaacas Ladies 1-0 in the finals.

