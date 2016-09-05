Avram Grant decries no money syndrome in Black Stars

The increasing spate at which authorities say there is no money for Black Stars activities has left the national team's coach worried.

Avram Grant spent his post-match press conference after Ghana drew Rwanda at the weekend in a dead rubber Afcon 2017 qualifier lamenting the turn of events, and wondering how the nation's expectations can be met.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports said before tha gem that it could not afford to fly foreign-based players into the country, and would have liked for locally-based players to be used against the Amavubi.

Grant said: "I wanted to scout Uganda this weekend [for Oct WCup qual) but was told no money to fly a scout. As for the pitch, the pitch is worst I ever saw. I asked them to water before the game but they couldn't because of GHS 800 for fuel".

He went on: "I am not a politician. I don’t want to talk about whether there is a fight between the Ministry and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) or not, but I want to work as a professional which is to scout on my opponents but we couldn’t because we didn’t have money for flight"

“The recent no money by the Ministry is affecting my job as the coach of the Black Stars”.

He warned that the unease among authorities in charge of football in Ghana could lead to a repeat of the fiasco of Brazil where more than $3 million was airlifted from Accra to Brasilia to pay bonuses.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports