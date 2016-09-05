Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 5 September 2016 21:55 CET

Ghana Premier League: Kotoko defender Osei Agyemang linked with a move to T.P Mazembe

The former Berekum Chelsea defender, Richard Osei Agyemang has been linked with a move to the Congolese giants.

He joined the Asante Kotoko family this season from Berekum Chelsea and has caught the eyes of T.P Mazembe after impressing in his debut season.

The Ghana Premier League is just three match days from completion, so he is likely to complete his move after the season.

T,P Mazembe already have five Ghanaians in the team- Gladson Awako, Solomon Asante, Yaw Frimpong, Richard Kissie Boateng and Daniel Nii Adjei.

Sports News

There is always going to be darkness so we can appreciate the beauty of light because without it light has nothing to show.
By: Theophilus Ahelegbey
