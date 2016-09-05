"I will return home with the IBF title"- Richard Commey

Ghanaian world title prospect Richard Commey left Accra last Friday with an assurance to Ghanaian's that he will annex the IBF lightweight title.

Commey safely arrived and settled in Bronx, New York 13 hours later and is expected to arrive in Pennsylvania on Tuesday or Wednesday for the big IBF lightweight championship against American, Robert Easter Jnr.

Commey who was in a dark blue Adidas track suit with a cap to match, was seen off to the Kotoka Airport by loads of fans. In a brief interview with Joy Sports, Commey said he was focused on winning the bout on September 9.

"I am focused and I want to bring the title home to my people. That's what I want and that's what they also want. I have been preparing for a long time for this bout. I have now left everything in the hands of God," he said.

Commey and his team are currently in Bronx New York and are scheduled to proceed to Pennsylvania for pre-fight formalities.

Commey has been training under the guidance of Carl Lokko his trainer at the John's Gym in the Bronx. The John's Gym has produced two Ghanaian IBF world champions in Joshua Clottey and Joseph Agbeko. He also surrounded by some good company in his UK-based manager Michaekl Amoo-Bediako, President of Ghana's Boxing Authority, Lawyer Peter Zwennes, Olympian Frederick Lawson, as well as legendary trainer Kwame Asante who guided both Joseph Agbeko and Joshua Clottey to world title success in 2007 and 2008 resepctively.

Before his departure to the US, Commey, 29, trained intensively at the Bronx Gym in his native Jamestown, Accra for several weeks.

He also received visits from high ranking officials of the Boxing Authority in Ghana, and former world champions Prof. Azumah Nelson, Ike 'Bazooka' Quartey, Joshua Clottey and Joseph Agbeko.

Commey a former Commonwealth Champion, goes into this bout with 24 wins with 22 coming by way of knockout. Twenty-five-year-old Easter has gone 17 bouts undefeated with 14 coming through knockouts. The orthodox boxer started his professional career in 2012 and is going into the biggest bout of his career like Commey.

Follow Nathaniel Attoh @niiattoh5 on twitter, @citizenattoh on instagram and Nathaniel Attoh Citizen Attoh on Facebook

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Nathaniel Attoh