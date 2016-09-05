Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 5 September 2016 21:36 CET

Bechem United Coach Manuel Zacharias revels in historic FA Cup victory

By MyJoyOnline

Bechem United coach Manuel Zacharias has expressed delight after guiding Bechem United to win this year’s MTN FA Cup.

Bechem United emerged winners of this year’s competition after defeating lower division side Okwahu United 2-1 at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday.

This is the first time the Brong Ahafo side have won a major trophy and Portuguese trainer Manuel Zacharias who masterminded that is happy.

“I am very happy. When we came I saw that the pitch was excellent and I knew my players can play on a good pitch so I told them to give in their all,” he said.

“It is a good win for us and I am very happy to lead Bechem United to win the trophy for the first time.”

Bechem United will thus represent Ghana in next year’s CAF Confederations Cup.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Benedict Owusu

Better a dream born at the mountain top than a vision received in a valley deep
By: Adjei Agyei-Baah
