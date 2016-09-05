Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 5 September 2016 20:25 CET

MTN FA Cup Champions: Bechem United receive heroes' welcome back home

Newly crowned champions of the MTN FA Cup received a rapturous reception at Bechem United following their victory over Okwawu United

Bechem United on Sunday night became the first Brong Ahafo side to beat win win the FA Cup, as they defeated Okwawu United 2-1.

Yaw Arnol stole the show when he scored two goals for the Bechem lads with Akoto Danso getting on the scoresheet for Okwawu United.

play Bechem United receive heroes' welcome back home

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

NO MATTER WHAT THE SMALLEST SPACE IN A HUT IS FOR A HAPPY LOVING COUPLE THE BEST
By: BETTY-BEV. AGYEI
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img