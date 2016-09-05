MTN FA Cup Champions: Bechem United receive heroes' welcome back home

Newly crowned champions of the MTN FA Cup received a rapturous reception at Bechem United following their victory over Okwawu United

Bechem United on Sunday night became the first Brong Ahafo side to beat win win the FA Cup, as they defeated Okwawu United 2-1.

Yaw Arnol stole the show when he scored two goals for the Bechem lads with Akoto Danso getting on the scoresheet for Okwawu United.

play Bechem United receive heroes' welcome back home

