Manuel Zacharias delighted to win MTN FA Cup with Bechem United

Manuel Zacharias can't hide his happiness after Bechem United's MTN FA Cup triumph at Cape Coast stadium.

Exciting winger Yaw Arnorl struck twice as Bechem United claimed an historic 2-1 victory against Okwahu United.

Portuguese trainer methods proved effective once again on the night as the Hunters overcame their second tier opponent.

He took over the reins with the team lacking fire power and unsure of surviving the topflight as they occupied a place in relegation zone.

But with three games to the end of the campaign, Bechem are assured of competing in the premier league plus representing Ghana in the CAF Confederation Cup next season.

â€‹'I am very happy. When we came I saw that the pitch was excellent and I knew my players can play on a good pitch so I told them to give in their all,' he said.

'It is a good win for us and I am very happy to lead Bechem United to win the trophy for the first time.'

