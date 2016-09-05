Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
16-year-old SHS student Prince Asempah mans post for Bechem United in historic MTN FA Cup win

Bechem United goalkeeper Prince Asempah chalked a piece of history as the youngest player to win the MTN Ghana FA Cup at age 16.

The Bechem Presec Senior High School Form 1 student has been the club's No.1 for some time now following the injury Ernest Adu.

He was between the sticks when the Hawks beat second-tier side Okwawu United 2-1 in Cape Coast on Sunday.

Asempah's equanimity between the sticks has earned him rave reviews for both club and country.

The teenager, promoted from the club's academy side, displays qualities of a seasoned professional.

He is first choice for the Ghana U17 team who play Ivory Coast on 18 September in the African Junior Championship final qualifying round first leg tie.

