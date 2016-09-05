Samuel Tetteh: Black Stars striker earns praise from Avram Grant

Avram Grant has eulogised Samuel Tetteh for his splendid performance in his first start for the Black Stars on Saturday.

The youngster scored Ghana's goal against their Rwandan counterparts in the final hurdle of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers in a game that ended 1-1 at the Ohene Djan Sports Stadium, Accra.

The total contribution of Samuel Tetteh to team play was very high and gave the Amavubi's some torrid time.

And Avram Grant has indicated that the former player for West African Football Academy has justified why he named him in his team.

He is one of our promising young talents, he scored on his first start. He showed talent and is good, and he demonstrated why he should be part of my 23-man squad which I am happy about,' he said in a post-match press conference.

