Asamoah Gyan blasts Countryman Songo; says 'Fire for Fire' is a comedy show

Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan has descended heavily on tough talking sports journalist Patrick Osei Agyemang (Countryman Songo) saying his is an 'illiterate'.

The Ghana superstar described the Adom TV Sports Journalist as uneducated and his program 'Fire for Fire', a comedy.

Gyan, 30, in an interview with Hot FM in Accra said many Ghanaians watch the show to release tension and stress as they consider it as a comedy.

He emphasised that the aforementioned sports show is a comedy as the host popularly known as 'Countryman Songo' is not a serious journalist because he has been broadcasting false stories about him (Gyan).

'Songo's program is a comedy show. People watch to it to entertain themselves. That show is not a serious show that people would have to follow," Gyan told Hot FM.

"I don't know where a journalist like that got his journalism lessons from. He has been spewing lies and deceiving the country. His program is like a comedy show."

The Al Ahli star however indicated that he is not immune to criticism but it must not be turned into lies about him.

He added: "He can criticize me but he must do that with fact which I will have no problem with."

"If he criticizes me without fact then it means he doesn't know his work.

"My advice to him and other journalists is that, they should educate Songo because he is not educated."

Osei Agyemang (Songo) has recently been slapped with a $2m defamatory suit by the President of the Ghana FA Kwesi Nyantakyi.

