David Addy debuts for Delhi Dynamos in friendly against West Brom

David Addy played his first match for Indian Super League side Delhi Dynamos on Saturday in the friendly against West Bromwich Albion.

The left back played the entire duration at The Hawthorns as The Lions suffered a 1-0 defeat at the Hawthorns.

Addy has penned a one-season deal with the capital side coached by former Italy international Gianluca Zambrotta.

The 2009 FIFA U20 World Cup winner has travelled with the team to Sweden, with plans to play matches against the likes of BK Hacken, Assyriska BK and Skene IF.

