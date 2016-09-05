Daniel Amartey can replace N'Golo Kante in the middle- Leicester's right-back Danny Simpson

Leicester City's Danny Simpson has backed Daniel Amartey to grow into his new role and replace Ngolo Kante in the midfield role.

The Ghana international was the man of the match against Swansea just before the international break and has been tipped to maintain his position when Leicester take on Liverpool this weekend.

'He was excellent last week. That is the thing with our squad. He has been patient. Every day he gives 100 per cent in training,' Simpson quoted U.K portal the independent.co.uk

'He is a good lad to have around. He is always smiling and always joking with everyone."

"He has always said he wants to play centre midfield and was deservedly the man-of-the-match. He was fantastic and he has given us all a lift.'

The 29-year-old added: 'If he performs like that every week then yes [he can follow Kante].

We know how good Kante was but I am really happy for him because he waited so patiently and the way he slotted in against Swansea, it looked he had been playing there for ages for Leicester.'

